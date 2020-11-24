Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 423,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 423,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 620,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,928,100. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.