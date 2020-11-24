Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. 26,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

