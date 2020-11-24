Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 50,800 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. 24,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

