Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 59,800 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.90. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,258. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

