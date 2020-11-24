Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 79,400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58,845.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 857,385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 428,641 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 133.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after purchasing an additional 352,496 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

CPRT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.91. 8,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

