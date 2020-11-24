Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

