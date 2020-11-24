Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VIVHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.