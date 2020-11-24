Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on WASH. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $688.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

