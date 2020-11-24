Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Welltower worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 96,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Welltower stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,178. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

