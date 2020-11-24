Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

WES stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

