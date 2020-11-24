Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.