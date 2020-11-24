Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 574.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $74,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 561.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

