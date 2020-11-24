Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 56.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

