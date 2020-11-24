Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.26.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.