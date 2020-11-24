Zacks: Analysts Expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.56. The Michaels Companies reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

MIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Shares of MIK opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

