Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18).

Several research firms recently commented on TBPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,481. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

