Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report sales of $29.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. AxoGen posted sales of $28.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,113,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AxoGen by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 273,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 639,312 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AxoGen stock remained flat at $$14.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,438. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.61 million, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

