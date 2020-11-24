Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,116 shares of company stock valued at $983,565. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185,589 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.43. 1,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

