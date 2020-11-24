Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

SC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 2,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 142,860 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 45,861 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

