Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.40. Square reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $6.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.18. 169,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,501,453. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.44 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $209.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $30,786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,015,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 781,819 shares of company stock worth $136,009,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

