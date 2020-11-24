Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.66 Million

Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $18.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $32.67 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $32.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $164.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.80 million to $197.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $97.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYGR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

