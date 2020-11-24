Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE AUB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,891.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $143,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock worth $369,180 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

