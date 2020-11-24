Zacks Investment Research Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Hold

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 3,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

