Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.84

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $107.75, with a volume of 2063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.96.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,191,000 after purchasing an additional 645,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374,276 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.2% in the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,749,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after buying an additional 256,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after buying an additional 173,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

