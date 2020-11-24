ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,668.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $60,668.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00080385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00353622 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.68 or 0.03094481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027381 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

