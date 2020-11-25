$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.88 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fluor by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 242.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fluor by 2,355.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64. Fluor has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

