$639.11 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $639.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.40 million and the lowest is $627.81 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $560.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,192 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

