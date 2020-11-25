Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of ANF opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

