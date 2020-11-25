Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.24

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ASLI opened at GBX 108.90 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.28. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) alerts:

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.