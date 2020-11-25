Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.57-3.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.51.

A opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

