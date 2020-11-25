Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

