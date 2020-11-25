Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.72.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

