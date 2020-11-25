Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director Simon Beard sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.19, for a total transaction of $1,452,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,089 shares of company stock worth $73,298,611. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

ALGN opened at $475.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

