Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $23.63 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

