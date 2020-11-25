Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.