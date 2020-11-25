Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AOSL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Insiders sold 148,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,891 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

