Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) in a research report issued on Friday, November 20th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.21. Altura Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter.

About Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V)

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

