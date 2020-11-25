Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $626.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amyris by 754.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amyris by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

