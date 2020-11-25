Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.