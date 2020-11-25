Analysts Issue Forecasts for Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $182.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.