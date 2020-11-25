Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $36.41 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 280,437 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,146,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

