Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year.

SGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) stock opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75. Superior Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53.

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

