Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $25.64

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of CALX opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 277,590 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

