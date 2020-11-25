Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target at $6.15

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.72.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

