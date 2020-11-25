Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target at $46.78

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JAMF opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82. Jamf has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

