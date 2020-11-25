Analyzing EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnSync and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A OGE Energy $2.23 billion 3.12 $433.60 million $2.16 16.09

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy -5.53% 11.22% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnSync and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A OGE Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63

OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Summary

OGE Energy beats EnSync on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 13 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,081 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 53 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and seven substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 350 substations; 29,406 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,050 miles of underground conduit; and 10,967 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 315 miles of underground conduit, and 679 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

