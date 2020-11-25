Andra AP fonden Sells 13,500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of -574.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.