Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Position Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APA opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

