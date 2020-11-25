Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $132.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $139.75.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $1,275,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,917 shares of company stock worth $14,637,873. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 250.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Appian by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

