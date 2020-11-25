Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of APP stock opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Appreciate Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

